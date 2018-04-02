KCSO on scene of possible hostage situation near Breckenridge Road and Royal Way

Johana Restrepo
4:04 PM, Apr 2, 2018
23 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of a possible hostage situation near Breckenridge Road and Royal Way.

Initial reports said that a 37 year old man was holding someone at knife point.

23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

