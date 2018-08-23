KCSO on the lookout for suspect involved in a stabbing in East Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - KCSO needs help locating a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened on Wednesday, August 8 at about 10 p.m.

According to police, 21-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado attacked and stabbed a 17-year-old multiple times in East Bakersfield.

Police said that the victim sustained major injuries. There is an active arrest warrant out for Maldonado charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, contact the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.