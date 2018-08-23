KCSO on the lookout for suspect involved in a stabbing in East Bakersfield.

Fair
HI: 93°
LO: 67°
photo from KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - KCSO needs help locating a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened on Wednesday, August 8 at about 10 p.m.
According to police, 21-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado attacked and stabbed a 17-year-old multiple times in East Bakersfield.
Police said that the victim sustained major injuries. There is an active arrest warrant out for Maldonado charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.
If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, contact the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of stealing from a Bakersfield restaurant.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man near Hart Park. Dana Adams, 37 was last seen on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Adams was…
There's a saying in Kern County—folks here are more "West Texas" than "West Coast"
Friday Night Live's top plays of the week!