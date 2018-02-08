KCSO detains nearly two dozen people from Internet cafe in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nearly 20 people were detained Thursday morning from an Internet cafe in south Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO responded to reports of an armed Hispanic male inside the Internet Cafe on South Union Avenue and White Lane.

South High School, Plantation Elementary and Leo G. Pauly Elementary are on lockdown as deputies work to clear the Internet cafe.

Deputies arrived on scene and said several people were inside the cafe. Around 20 people were detained by 10:30 a.m.

KCSO said this is not a hostage situation and they are not calling it a standoff.

No one has been shot, KCSO said. No gun, nor shell casings were found.

Officials are working to clear the building.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.