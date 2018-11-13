KCSO seizes over $140,000 in illegal drugs in East Bakersfield

Kelly Broderick
4:56 PM, Nov 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On November 12, detectives from Kern County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant near 3000 Potomac Avenue in Bakersfield.

Detectives located about 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of heroin, three handguns, a hi-capacity drum magazine for an AR-15 and one modified AR-15. The estimated street value of the illegal drugs is $140,000.

According to deputies, Cain Barrera-Ambriz, 55, was arrested for an active felony warrant for his arrest. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

