KCSO set up perimeter in southwest Bakersfield following short pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office have set up a perimeter in the area of Akers Rd. and McKee Rd. in southwest Bakersfield after three people took off on foot following a short pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department was investigating a carjacking when KCSO heard the vehicle they were looking for was possibly committing a theft in a nearby area, according to KCSO.

KCSO says they found the car near Taft Hwy and Hwy 99 when the short pursuit began.

Three people inside of the vehicle took off on foot and KCSO deputies are currently looking for them.

