Suspect detained after SWAT call out in Bodfish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The suspect involved in the SWAT call out has been detained.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed their SWAT team was in Bodfish for reports of a man inside of a vacant home with a knife on Salaine Drive near Columbus Avenue.
Deputies had attempting to arrest the man since around 3:30 p.m., according to officials.
He is wanted for outstanding warrants including felony resisting arrest, according to KCSO.
Deputies tried to get the man to exit the home but initiated the SWAT call out around 6 p.m.
It is normal protocol to send out the bomb squad along with the SWAT team because they use a robot to try to establish communication with the subject, according to KCSO.
There are no evacuations in the surrounding area.
