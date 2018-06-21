KCSO SWAT called out to Lake Isabella home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office was called out to a Lake Isabella home this evening where a man claims to have explosives.

KCSO's SWAT team is surrounding the home in the 3400 block of Hall Court in Lake Isabella.

KCSO says the suspect has a warrant for his arrest.

We have a news crew on scene and will continue to update you as soon as we get more information. 

