KCSO SWAT called out to Lake Isabella home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office was called out to a Lake Isabella home this evening where a man claims to have explosives.
KCSO's SWAT team is surrounding the home in the 3400 block of Hall Court in Lake Isabella.
KCSO says the suspect has a warrant for his arrest.
We have a news crew on scene and will continue to update you as soon as we get more information.
