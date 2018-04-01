KCSO SWAT team called out to Shafter standoff

Fair
SHAFTER, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is on scene at a home in Shafter.
KCSO confirmed their units were deployed to assist the Shafter Police Department with a situation at a home on Atlantic Avenue. Neighbors say they were told to stay indoors by police.
No word yet on what caused the standoff. We have a crew on scene, check back for details.
