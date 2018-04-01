KCSO SWAT team called out to Shafter standoff

Brandon Johansen
10:26 PM, Mar 31, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHAFTER, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is on scene at a home in Shafter.

KCSO confirmed their units were deployed to assist the Shafter Police Department with a situation at a home on Atlantic Avenue. Neighbors say they were told to stay indoors by police.

No word yet on what caused the standoff. We have a crew on scene, check back for details.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News