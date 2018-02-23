KCSO: Two men attacked by four dogs in east Bakersfield

Natalie Tarangioli
12:55 PM, Feb 23, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two men were attacked by four dogs Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened near the corner of Larcus Avenue and Moore Street.

Both men were taken to Kern Medical for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

It's not known why the dogs attacked the men.

One dog was shot and killed by deputies. Three other dogs are now in the custody of animal services.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News