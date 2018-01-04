KCSOS holding conference for parents of children with special needs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A division of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office is hosting an all-day conference geared toward parents of children with special needs later this month.

The second bi-annual conference titled, "Specially Yours" is created to educate and empower parents who are struggling to meet the needs of their children.

The conference will host Dr. Amanda Nicolson Adams, co-founder and executive director of the California Autism Center and founder of the Autism Center at CSU.

Some of the topis that will be covered are understanding and supporting your child's behavior, social skills programs for grade school through adult, parent specific tips and siblings, peers and social support for kids on the spectrum.

The conference will be held on Friday, Jan. 26 at Hodel's Country Dining at 5917 Knudsen Drive.

Admission is $10 which includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

To register for Specially Yours, go here. The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 19.