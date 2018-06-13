Keith Sweat, Jon B, Next, Hi-Five coming to Bakersfield August 11th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The legendary Keith Sweat is coming to Bakersfield's Rabobank Arena on August 11. 

On the Rewind Fest tour, Sweat is bringing along some friends, joining him is Jon B., NEXT, and Hi-Five. 

Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Thursday. 

Tickets start at $29 and can be found at the Rabobank website

