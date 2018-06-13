Keith Sweat, Jon B, Next, Hi-Five coming to Bakersfield August 11th

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The legendary Keith Sweat is coming to Bakersfield's Rabobank Arena on August 11.
On the Rewind Fest tour, Sweat is bringing along some friends, joining him is Jon B., NEXT, and Hi-Five.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Thursday.
Tickets start at $29 and can be found at the Rabobank website.
Bakersfield Police say one man was injured when a BPD officer opened fire on him when he ran during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Group is a new clinic opening in Bakersfield and aims to combat the growing opioid crisis in Kern County.
One of the men who conspired with former Bakersfield Police employees Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara is now facing new charges.
The funeral service has been announced for the first woman to be mayor of Bakersfield.