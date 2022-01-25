Kelcy's Restaurant in Tehachapi closed due to health violations

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Kelcy's Restaurant in Tehachapi closed due to health inspection violations, according to Kern County Public Health.

Health inspectors said the operator of the restaurant failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge by selling "potentially hazardous food items" due to a lack of potable hot water at the business.

The restaurant also failed to understand how to properly heat water manually or fill the food preparation sink with chlorine sanitizer and how that can lead to potential health risks, according to the health inspectors.

Health inspectors also said wet wiping cloths were on the counter near the grill and need to be in a sanitizer bucket to avoid contamination of food contact surfaces.

Kelcy's Restaurant is located at 110 W. Tehachapi Boulevard in Tehachapi.