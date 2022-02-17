Kent Kroeger to remain Tehachapi's police chief

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Kent Kroeger will remain Tehachapi's police chief after he rescinded his retirement, according to the city of Tehachapi.

Kroeger, who has served as chief of police since 2014, initially announced his retirement in December 2021.

“After careful consideration and discussions with City leaders, community members, law enforcement leaders, and most importantly my family, I have made the decision to rescind my planned retirement. I feel an obligation to continue to serve the City of Tehachapi and lead the Tehachapi Police Department into the future,” Kroeger said in a statement.

“I recognize the current challenges facing the law enforcement profession, our police department, and the challenges faced by our community. I am committed to working closely with our City leaders, department members, and community members to meet these challenges and ensure the residents of Tehachapi remain safe."

Kroeger is a graduate of Portland State University with a bachelor of science degree and has a master’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in crime prevention and crime analysis from the University of Cincinnati.