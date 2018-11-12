KERN BACK IN BUSINESS: Employees look for seasonal work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 2018 holiday shopping season is approaching. And with it comes more job opportunities.

Job placer, Carmen Carpio, with Express Employment Professionals said after the fall harvest seasonal jobs in Kern County move away from agriculture and more towards retail.

Otis O'Neal said he is a prospective employee looking not just for a seasonal job, but for something he can turn into a full-time career.

"Permanent. Full-time. Longevity. That's my goal. My goal is to get in somewhere and show a customer what I can do. Show them what benefit I can be for their business or their company and just ride with it from there," said O'Neal.

O'Neal said until that full-time career comes along he was take whatever seasonal job that comes his way. And he isn't just working hard to provide for his family, but to be a positive role model for his sons.