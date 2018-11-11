KERN BACK IN BUSINESS: Finding a seasonal job

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 2018 holiday season is around the corner; with it the opportunities for seasonal temporary work.

A local Kern County job placer with Express Employment Professionals, Carmen Carpio, said after September Kern County temporary jobs shift from agriculture to retail. Companies like Valley Plaza Mall and big box stores tend to see an increase in seasonal hires in preparation for the holiday shopping season.

Carpio said, the best way to find a seasonal job is to stay persistent. She said seasonal jobs tend to update with little notice, so always be looking. She also said when applying, try to do so in person. When applying in person walk in with an organized resume, dress to success and be flexible.

