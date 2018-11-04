KERN BACK IN BUSINESS: Kern Patriot Partnership

A local organization is helping transition Kern County veterans from active duty to the civilian work force.

The group is called Kern Patriot Partnership, KPP. It was founded in 2015. Since KPP's beginnings it has helped over 260 veterans find jobs in Kern County. KPP has a partnership with over 170 local businesses who said they will look at a veteran resume before filling their open position.

Kern Patriot Partnership director, Josh Dhanens, said all a veteran needs to do to get into the program is email or show up to the office on Golden State Avenue in Bakersfield and bring their resume and past experience.