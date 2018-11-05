KERN BACK IN BUSINESS: Local businesses give veterans first look

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Kern County has about 40,000 veterans. That's according to a local veteran group Kern Patriot Partnership or KPP. One of the goals of KPP is to get those veterans from the battlefield transitioned into the civilian workforce.

KPP's program director Josh Dhanens said his program has helped nearly 300 veterans get jobs in the three years they've served Kern County. And during that time KPP has forged partnerships with nearly 200 Kern County businesses that promise to give local veterans a first look when they have job openings.

World Wind and Solar in Tehachapi is a Kern County business that has partnered with KPP. Their human resources director Tracey Keefe said, they've hired four veterans since their partnership with KPP. And every time they get an applicant, they're solid.

See how KPP works during our Kern Back in Business segment.