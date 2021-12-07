Kern Board of Supervisors approve ordinance to adjust district boundaries
Kern County Board of Supervisors meet on Tuesday.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 07, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday to adjust the boundaries of Districts 1-5 on the recommendation of county counsel.
The vote was 4-1 with sole no vote coming from Supervisor Leticia Perez.
