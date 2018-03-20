Kern Catholic Organization breakfast to be held Wednesday

Johana Restrepo
11:33 AM, Mar 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern Catholic Organization will hold a prayer breakfast for the first time on Wednesday morning.

The celebration at St. Francis Church in the area of 9th and H Streets will begin with a rosary service at 6 a.m. followed by mass then breakfast starting at around 7:15 a.m.

 

