Kern Community College District trustees approve COVID vaccination requirement for employees, students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution during a Thursday meeting to require COVID vaccinations for employees, students and staff members by Nov. 1.

The resolution affects Bakersfield College, and Cerro Coso and Porterville colleges.

The requirements will include exceptions for medical conditions and religious beliefs.

Voting yes on the mandate were trustees Romeo Agbalog, Jack P. Connell, John S. Corkins, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, Kay S. Meek, and Yovani Jimenez. Kyle W. Carter was not present at the time of the vote.