Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern Community College District trustees approve COVID vaccination requirement for employees, students

items.[0].image.alt
AP
A coronavirus vaccine is administered.
vaccine
Posted at 11:21 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:23:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution during a Thursday meeting to require COVID vaccinations for employees, students and staff members by Nov. 1.

The resolution affects Bakersfield College, and Cerro Coso and Porterville colleges.

The requirements will include exceptions for medical conditions and religious beliefs.

Voting yes on the mandate were trustees Romeo Agbalog, Jack P. Connell, John S. Corkins, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, Kay S. Meek, and Yovani Jimenez. Kyle W. Carter was not present at the time of the vote.

Kern Community College District Board of Trustees to require employees, students COVID vaccination
Kern Community College District Board of Trustees issues COVID vaccination requirement for employees, students.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!