Kern County 999 Foundation collecting condolence cards for fallen Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County 999 Foundation is collecting condolence cards for the Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant who was killed Thursday during the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year veteran with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and was set to retire next year. He was among the first officers through the door of the Borderline Bar & Grill Thursday when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is survived by a wife and son.

Condolence cards can be dropped off at the Bakersfield Police Department front desk located at 1601 Truxtun Avenue in Central Bakersfield. The police department is open from 7 a.m. from 7 p.m. The Kern County 999 Foundation and BPD will be collecting cards through November 15th at 7 p.m.