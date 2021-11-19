Watch
Kern County added over 5,000 new jobs in October

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A hiring sign hangs in the window of a Taco Bell in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, July 15, 2021. California employers have added a robust 96,800 new jobs in October.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:48:46-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County added 5,600 jobs in October, according to the Employment Development Department on Friday.

The industries that saw the biggest gains were the service industry with 3,600 jobs; mining, logging, and construction with 1,700 jobs; and farming with 1,200 jobs.

Employment is up 3.2% from October of 2020, according to the EDD.

The state saw 96,800 jobs added in October which lowered California's unemployment rate to 7.3%. The state shares the nation's highest unemployment rate with Nevada, according to The Associated Press.

