Kern County added over 5,000 new jobs in October

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County added 5,600 jobs in October, according to the Employment Development Department on Friday.

The industries that saw the biggest gains were the service industry with 3,600 jobs; mining, logging, and construction with 1,700 jobs; and farming with 1,200 jobs.

Employment is up 3.2% from October of 2020, according to the EDD.

The state saw 96,800 jobs added in October which lowered California's unemployment rate to 7.3%. The state shares the nation's highest unemployment rate with Nevada, according to The Associated Press.