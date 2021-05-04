Kern County Administrative building brings light to Mental Health Awareness Month

Watch
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Kern County administrative building is bringing light to the cause.
Posted at 12:27 AM, May 04, 2021
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services lit the building in lime green to help in raising awareness.

They want to encourage people to start the dialogue surrounding mental health, saying there is no wrong place to start the conversation.

We have been fighting the stigma around mental health for many many years and with everything that we have gone through during the pandemic all of the restrictions that we had to abide by it is now more important than ever for it to be okay to talk about your mental health in order to take care of yourself, said Stacey Kuwahara, director, KBHRS.

KBHRS will be holding events all throughout the month to spark conversation and get people the help they need.

