Kern County Administrative building brings light to Mental Health Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Kern County administrative building is bringing light to the cause.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services lit the building in lime green to help in raising awareness.

They want to encourage people to start the dialogue surrounding mental health, saying there is no wrong place to start the conversation.

We have been fighting the stigma around mental health for many many years and with everything that we have gone through during the pandemic all of the restrictions that we had to abide by it is now more important than ever for it to be okay to talk about your mental health in order to take care of yourself, said Stacey Kuwahara, director, KBHRS.

KBHRS will be holding events all throughout the month to spark conversation and get people the help they need.