Kern County Administrative Office unveils report on homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Administrative Office unveiled a report on homelessness Tuesday that would include an ordinance on encampments and increasing shelter space.

The draft report on Tuesday at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting includes an ordinance that would prohibit homelessness encampments in certain areas.

The proposed ordinance would ban encampments in public spaces, within 500 feet of schools and libraries, and 10 feet on sidewalks near residential homes. It would also allow personal items of homeless people to be stored for 90 days.

The proposal includes the creation of two rapid response teams through code enforcement that would team with behavioral health workers.

The report gives two ways to increase shelter space by offering safe parking and camping spaces outside county shelters and to add 30-50 tiny homes.

The safe spaces would allow homeless people to transition to a shelter, according to the Kern County Administrative Office.

The tiny homes would have double occupancy containing two beds but wouldn't be a permanent solution.

A public hearing for the proposed ordinance is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 9th.