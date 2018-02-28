Kern County Airports Director, Richard Strickland, resigns

Richard Strickland, the Kern County Airports Director, resigned during the closed session portion of a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27th.  Assistant County Administrative Officer Teresa Hitchcock will be the interim Kern County Airports Director until someone else is hired. Strickland's resignation goes into effect on April 30th.  There was no reason given for his resignation.

