Kern County Airports Director, Richard Strickland, resigns

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 38°
Richard Strickland, the Kern County Airports Director, resigned during the closed session portion of a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27th. Assistant County Administrative Officer Teresa Hitchcock will be the interim Kern County Airports Director until someone else is hired. Strickland's resignation goes into effect on April 30th. There was no reason given for his resignation.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Richard Strickland, the Kern County Airports Director, resigned during the closed session portion of a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27th.
Assistant County Administrative Officer Teresa Hitchcock will be the interim Kern County Airports Director until someone else is hired.
Strickland's resignation goes into effect on April 30th.
There was no reason given for his resignation.
The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is celebrating the five year anniversary of the Women's Heart Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27th.
Shafter parents upset with how teachers and school administrators are being shuffled around the district met up for a peaceful protest…
Richard Strickland, the Kern County Airports Director, resigned during the closed session portion of a Kern County Board of Supervisors…
The Delano Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who fled the scene of a crash in Delano in 2017.