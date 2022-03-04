Kern County Animal Services launches partnership with DocuPet for licensing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good news coming to pet owners. Licensing your pet will now be easier as Kern County Animal Services launched a partnership with DocuPet.

The licensing platform comes equipped with DocuPet's home safe 24-7 lost pet service.

Every license tag is assigned a unique code linked to your pet's secure online profile. You can also create a lost pet report if they go missing.

They are offering a $5 discount for Kern County residents.

For more information watch the video below or head to the KCAS website.