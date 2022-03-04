Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Animal Services launches partnership with DocuPet for licensing

Includes DocuPet's home safe 24-7 lost pet service
Good news coming to pet owners. Licensing your pet will now be easier as Kern County Animal Services launched a partnership with DocuPet.
Pet Owners (FILE)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:42:13-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good news coming to pet owners. Licensing your pet will now be easier as Kern County Animal Services launched a partnership with DocuPet.

The licensing platform comes equipped with DocuPet's home safe 24-7 lost pet service.

Every license tag is assigned a unique code linked to your pet's secure online profile. You can also create a lost pet report if they go missing.

They are offering a $5 discount for Kern County residents.

For more information watch the video below or head to the KCAS website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!