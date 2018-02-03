Kern County Animal Services offering $20 dog adoption special this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You have the chance to take home a four-legged friend this weekend!

Kern County Animal Services is offering a deal over the weekend, all adoptable dogs will be $20 out the door.

The animal shelter said all of the adoptable dogs will also be vaccinated for canine influenza, "thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation."

