Kern County Animal Services offering $20 dog adoption special this weekend

8:13 PM, Feb 2, 2018
Ana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You have the chance to take home a four-legged friend this weekend!

Kern County Animal Services is offering a deal over the weekend, all adoptable dogs will be $20 out the door. 

The animal shelter said all of the adoptable dogs will also be vaccinated for canine influenza, "thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation."

For shelter locations and hours, click here.

