Kern County Animal Services vies for grant to fund program between inmates and kittens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Animal Services is asking the community for their help in an effort to win a grant that would allow them to fund a vocational program between kittens and inmates at the Lerdo Detention Facility.

The program, LION (Lerdo Inmate Orphan Nursery), would have inmates provide round-the-clock care to kittens who are at a high risk for euthanasia at County shelters.

Kern County Animal Services is one of nine organizations that are a "wildcard finalist" in the grant contest, which is called the "2018 Innovation Showdown."

The grant could be worth as much as $350,000.

Kern County Animal Services will have the opportunity to pitch the idea during the HSUS Animal Care Expo in May.

KCAS submitted a video and is asking the community to vote for their pitch, which can be done here.