Kern County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers, foster parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter is asking for your help as we head further into the new year. KCAS Director Nick Cullen explained the shelter is packed with animals and that they need people to foster and adopt.

Cullen says a major key to reducing the number of stray animals in Kern County is also getting our pets spayed and neutered. The shelter has several resources and events for getting that done. And they’re always looking for volunteers.

“A lot of times we struggle with too many animals, not enough homes, and if there are people in our community who take it upon themselves to not only be those homes but to promote to others to maybe consider becoming a foster parent, like, that’s how this works, you know. It’s a collaboration between our agency and the people who live in Kern County.”

The shelter also says in 2022 18 percent of the dogs they took in were shepherds or shepherd mixes and 5 percent were huskies or husky mixes.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the KCAS is having a special Streets of Bakersfield event for those dogs. You can go to the shelter and take one of them out for the day giving them a break from the kennel. Then you will fill out a report card giving information on how they did outside of the shelter for future potential owners.