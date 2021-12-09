Kern County Animal Shelter seeks people to foster dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of people willing to foster dogs in their care.

The shelter posting on Facebook to announce they've run out of room and will have to make difficult decisions if more animals are dropped off.

They say that this week they have had taken in over 100 dogs and only found 77 dogs homes.

The shelter says it is most helpful to take home large or medium dogs. KCAS opens at 10 a.m. and they're located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue. For more information on either how to adopt a pet or foster a pet, click here.