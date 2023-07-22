Kern County approves emergency maintenance after severe weather wreaks havoc on roads, bridges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The winter months brought a series of heavy rain and also snow in some areas of Kern County causing damage to portions of the area that are still in the process of being analyzed and fixed. It's a process that Joshua Champlin, director of public works, says may take a while in certain areas.

“We had what we call a warm rain, a hot rain come through. That snowmelt came down really quickly through the Kern River Valley and ultimately deposited into the Kern River and then we’ve seen the river running for several months and several months to come.”

Champlin says as a result of the snowmelt increased flows quickly eroded certain spots throughout the county, some of which impacted several roads. He says one of the impacted roads, Round Mountain Road, which is approximately seven miles east of Manor Street, experienced a partial road failure earlier in the season and is still being looked at and constructed in July.

“The levels of the Kern River have come down recently. We find ourselves more capable to put that road back to the state it was before the flooding.”

Champlin says maintenance on Round Mountain Road should be complete in the next couple of weeks. He adds as of Friday, the location is set up for one-way traffic to keep drivers away from what he calls “the failed portion” up against the river.

“Where we did experience damage, it was locations where we had to close roads temporarily or fully close roads. The intensity is really seen in Sierra Way.”

Champlin goes on to explain he understands the inconvenience road closures may cause to some residents and that is why the department is actively working to ensure the safety of all residents. He says there’s even a tab on the department’s website that allows people to stay up to date on the latest road statuses and closures as well as the reasoning behind the status of the roads. Some of which include “severe storm and severe flood damage” as seen on Sierra Way near Highway 178.

“If you’re looking to move around these areas and you have any concern that you might get stopped by a closed road, we keep those up to date for the public’s convenience. Sierra Way is a different story. We really need the water to dry up before we can fully get in there and evaluate the damage.”

Damage, Champlin says, originally may have been seen before as a maintenance project but has now turned into a construction project. He says nonetheless the department prioritizes the community’s safety.