Kern County asking residents to fill out a storm damage survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Has your home been damaged by the recent storms? Then Kern County wants to know about it.

Following the severe rain causing flooding in Kern County, the Emergency Operations Center and Incident Management Team were activated over the last week. Now, teams are working to repair damages in affected areas as evacuation orders were lifted Thursday in some areas.

The Kern County Fire Department is reminding residents who are returning to areas affected by the storms to be cautious of their surroundings and follow safety and health tips provided by Kern County Public Health.

In addition, the county announced it is asking for residents to fill out a survey to determine what damages were caused by the rain, snow, and flooding.

"The county is working with State and Federal officials to determine if any government assistance may be authorized for Kern County residents," said a statement released by the county Friday. "This process includes visual confirmation of damages reported by the county."

If your home was damaged by the storms, you can fill out the brief survey online.

The survey has to be completed by March 17 so that assessment teams can be deployed on Saturday.