One person is dead following an incident at the Frito-Lay plant off Highway 58 on Friday evening.

That's according to the Kern County Fire Department, which says the incident happened just before 6 p.m.

Authorities say they found a person who had suffered a traumatic injury. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Fire Department tells 23ABC the Kern County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

However, when we reached out to the sheriff's office for more information, we were told they had no knowledge of the incident.

23ABC has also reached out to OSHA and Frito-Lay for information but have not received a response as of this time.

