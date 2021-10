KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Board of Supervisor Leticia Perez says she won't be running for re-election.

She made the announcement during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Her office had previously said she was weighing her options on whether to leave the board and run for the 32nd State Assembly seat currently represented by Rudy Salas.

There's no official word on whether Perez intends to join the race.