Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Board of Supervisors approve Aratina solar plant near Boron, Desert Lake

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Kern County Board of Supervisors meet on Tuesday.
Kern County Board of Supervisors
Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:57:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday night the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new solar project that would be built near Boron and Desert Lake.

The Aratina solar project would build five new solar facilities, that when combined, would create 530 megawatts of renewable energy.

The plants would be built on more than 2,300 acres of land.

Boron and residents expressed concern about dust that could lead to Valley fever and also affecting Joshua Trees in the area. An Aratina spokesman said $1.4 million would go to a Joshua Tree Fund overseen by state agency.

It's estimated the plant would take between 12-18 months to build.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids