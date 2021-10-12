Kern County Board of Supervisors approve Aratina solar plant near Boron, Desert Lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday night the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new solar project that would be built near Boron and Desert Lake.

The Aratina solar project would build five new solar facilities, that when combined, would create 530 megawatts of renewable energy.

The plants would be built on more than 2,300 acres of land.

Boron and residents expressed concern about dust that could lead to Valley fever and also affecting Joshua Trees in the area. An Aratina spokesman said $1.4 million would go to a Joshua Tree Fund overseen by state agency.

It's estimated the plant would take between 12-18 months to build.