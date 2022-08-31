Kern County Board of Supervisors approves budget for 2022-23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. The vote came following a fourth budget hearing held during their regularly scheduled Tuesday morning meeting.

According to county officials, this year's $3.6 billion dollar budget is built on a leaner baseline established over the last six years. The budget places a priority on the most critical and urgent needs of our community, including public safety, emergency preparedness and response, homelessness, and spay and neuter programs, among others.

The county administrative office also presented Kern County's American Rescue Plan Act budget, which includes $30 million dollars for needed pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvements in unincorporated communities, and $10 million dollars in equipment for first responders to improve emergency response.

The next regular meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for September 13, 2022.