Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaim February as "Safe Surrendered Baby Awareness Month"

8:20 AM, Jan 30, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County

On Tuesday, January 30 The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim the month of February as "Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month".

The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition is planning a series of events throughout Kern County to bring attention to this important law.

63 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County since we began tracking those babies in 2006, including 6 in 2017.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

