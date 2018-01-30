Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaim February as "Safe Surrendered Baby Awareness Month"

Haze
HI: 74°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County
On Tuesday, January 30 The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim the month of February as "Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month".
The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition is planning a series of events throughout Kern County to bring attention to this important law.
63 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County since we began tracking those babies in 2006, including 6 in 2017.
The Bakersfield City School District currently accepting nominations for inductees into the BCSD Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
The Bakersfield College is holding a one-day express enrollment for Bakersfield College Southwest on Friday, February 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The Golden State Tour, the country's longest running developmental golf tour, will kickoff its 36th season with the Motor City…
February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County