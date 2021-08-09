Kern County Board of Supervisors to consider county fair security agreement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are about a month and a half away from the Kern County Fair but before we get to that point the fair will need some security.

During Tuesday morning's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, the sheriff's office is requesting a handful of agreements be approved to provide law enforcement services at the fair.

The deal would cover services at this year's fair and the next two, through 2023.

Supervisors will meet to discuss the items Tuesday at 9 a.m..

The fair is scheduled to run from Sept. 22nd through Oct. 3rd.