Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Board of Supervisors to consider county fair security agreement

items.[0].videoTitle
During Tuesday morning's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, the sheriff's office is requesting a handful of agreements be approved to provide law enforcement services at the fair.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:34:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are about a month and a half away from the Kern County Fair but before we get to that point the fair will need some security.

During Tuesday morning's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, the sheriff's office is requesting a handful of agreements be approved to provide law enforcement services at the fair.

The deal would cover services at this year's fair and the next two, through 2023.

Supervisors will meet to discuss the items Tuesday at 9 a.m..

The fair is scheduled to run from Sept. 22nd through Oct. 3rd.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!