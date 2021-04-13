Kern County Board of Supervisors to discuss economic and investment plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors will hear from local leaders about the results of an assessment to develop a roadmap and investment plan for economic growth and inclusion in the county.

The B3K prosperity market assessment launch will share its research findings at Tuesday morning's meeting.

The presentation will share data highlighting the economic challenges and opportunities for the region.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and can be viewed online.