Kern County Board of Supervisors to hear about new solar project plan near Boron, Desert Lake

The Kern County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hear about a new solar project that would be built near Boron and Desert Lake.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Sep 27, 2021
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hear about a new solar project that would be built near Boron and Desert Lake.

The Aratina solar project would build five new solar facilities, that when combined, would create 530 megawatts of renewable energy.

The plants would be built on more than 2,300 acres of land.

The proposal comes as State Senator Shannon Grove asked the board of supervisors to consider a moratorium on solar projects due to the governor's rejection of oil drilling proposals.

