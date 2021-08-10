Kern County Board of Supervisors vote to sue California over phasing out oil

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors in closed session approved the action to sue the state of California over Gov. Gavin Newsom's order phasing out new fracking in the state by 2024, while also pushing to end all in-state oil production by 2045.

The action was approved by a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Leticia Perez voting no.

"Kern County is responsible for the overwhelming majority of California's oil and gas production," said Supervisor Phillip Peters. "Governor Newsom's recent overzealous, reckless, and unconstitutional attack on Kern County's oil and gas industry is totally unacceptable....

"Today in closed session the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 with Supervisor Perez voting 'no,' to authorize a lawsuit against the state of California for Governor Newsom's recent unilateral decision to violate the constitution by directing state agencies to stop implementing legislation directing the safe and environmentally protected production oil and gas resources in the state of California and principally here in Kern County. The time for talk appears to be over based on the governor's recent actions. The time for our county's response is now."

Earlier this year, Newsom said he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry.

California is the 7th largest oil-producing state in the country and would become the largest state in America to ban fracking.

Roughly 24,000 people work in Kern County's oil industry. A ban on fracking and oil extraction could drastically impact those jobs.

Environmental advocates oppose fracking citing its harm to the environment and public health.