Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs receive grant money to help deliver food to children in need

They received $30,000 in grant funding from the national non-profit No Kid Hungry.
No Kid Hungry Van
23ABC News
No Kid Hungry Van
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:06:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Recent funding received by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will help the non-profit continue to provide food for local children in need.

They received $30,000 in grant funding from the national non-profit No Kid Hungry. The grant funds were used to purchase a new cargo van to support their nutrition program.

The van was put into service this summer so more meals could be served daily to children from at-risk and disadvantaged circumstances.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County fills the nutrition gap for children during the out-of-school season. In 2022, the clubs served more than 900,000 meals to children in Kern County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gladys Knight Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to See Gladys Knight