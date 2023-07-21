Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs receive grant money to help deliver food to children in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Recent funding received by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will help the non-profit continue to provide food for local children in need.

They received $30,000 in grant funding from the national non-profit No Kid Hungry. The grant funds were used to purchase a new cargo van to support their nutrition program.

The van was put into service this summer so more meals could be served daily to children from at-risk and disadvantaged circumstances.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County fills the nutrition gap for children during the out-of-school season. In 2022, the clubs served more than 900,000 meals to children in Kern County.