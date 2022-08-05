Kern County businesses work to help feed farm workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County, there are hundreds of farm workers that are being fed right here in the fields and it all started with a local family-owned business in Bakersfield.

It’s become a weekly routine for Ceci Gonzales who is the co-owner of Los Reyes Market in Bakersfield. The market partnered with Radio Lobo to give back to our farm workers during the summertime and the beginning of the fall season. Every Friday the chefs at Los Reyes Market prepare hot meals in their kitchen to pack up and distribute to various farm workers in cities all across Kern County.

“It just warms our heart to do it. As we’re driving up we’re excited and when we’re leaving we’re just glad that we’ve done it every time," says Gonzalez. “[Radio Lobo] asked us if we wanted to participate in this amazing wonderful event that they do where we come out to the fields every week, every Friday. It’s called Crew of the Week and we go to different fields every time in the surrounding communities.”

Gonazlaez says they’ve been able to serve nearly 600 farm workers so far. The workers are provided with a plate of rice, beans, birria tacos, and an ice cold beverage.

One farmworker, Luis Ambrosio, says he’s been working in the fields for almost six years adding that it’s a blessing to see that people within our community are giving back to them.

“It feels great that at least people care for the people who work in the fields. So it's great to me. Working in the fields has been a really great experience especially because you work with fruit and we’re providing all the people with food, so that’s good.”

“We don’t really think about the work that goes into it. It's just awesome to be able to give a little bit back to our community and the people that surround us and do all of this wonderful work that is hard," adds Gonazlaez "It’s hot and they’re here all day. We’re only here for a couple of hours and for us it's hot, so I can only imagine what they go through so we have this fresh food, delicious food at our table.”

Gonzales says they will continue to feed the farm workers within the cities of Kern County through the month of October.