Kern County celebrates Latina Empowerment Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has a legacy of growing strong Latina leaders. Now the community is trying to keep the empowerment going by teaching investment and networking skills. September 16th is the second day of 2022’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and it is also Latina Empowerment Day.

Elected officials, financial experts, and community leaders all came together Friday for Latina Empowerment Day. The day included multiple workshops based on strengthening financial knowledge, community advocacy, and leadership skills.

“Latina empowerment looks like a woman serving at a border commission, a woman running for office, a woman who takes care of her family. A woman who has a voice and knows what she’s talking about. That’s Latina empowerment,” explained Belinda Barragan, Director of Community Engagement for Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE).

According to the HOPE organization, it’s never too late for a transformation through empowerment. Nora Dominguez, Director of Outreach and Special Programs at Bakersfield College believes that education is the key to empowerment.

“I seen hundreds of women. They start a little timid in life,” said Dominguez. “Their confidence is not there. When I see them going through these programs and watch the transformation of the confidence, building up their wealth, being in power.”

That empowerment is not just here in Kern County. It is now headed to the governor’s desk.

“We actually ran our first bill this year called SB 1387, and it was to ensure that the governor puts out a report,” said Barragan. “It’s actually at his desk as we speak, so knock on wood that he signs it.”

Dominguez agrees that political action is the key to improved representation in government.

“It’s important that women have an equal opportunity to be there, and sometimes you have to have legislation to push those things,” said Dominguez.

SB 1387 would require the governor to create an annual report of demographic data for gubernatorial appointments starting in January of 2025. That report would have to include the age, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, disability status, region, party affiliation, veteran status, sexual orientation and race of future appointees.

According to the HOPE organization, the goal of the report is to show the lack of Latina representation in politics and push for more.