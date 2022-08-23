Kern County community comes together to honor fallen KCSO K-9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — K-9 Deputy Hannes was only with the sheriff’s office for about a year but he already made a difference.

“He was our newest addition to the K-9 unit. He was our puppy,” said Lori Meza, the public information officer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannes died Thursday after responding to the scene of a shooting in Lamont.

Now community members like Jennifer Mebane of Cornerstone Bakery are coming together to raise money for his family.

“Obviously a really hard loss for the sheriff’s department and for his family, so we are just trying to do what we can to help. Obviously, when things like this happen it's very sad for the community and the community is always looking for things to help.”

Cornerstone Bakery is hosting a fundraiser where you can buy cookies or make a donation and all the proceeds will go toward helping Hannes' family.

23ABC News

“We try to make the cookies that are very specific to the fallen K-9 and hopefully people get some comfort knowing that we’re taking care of the family, and they can enjoy a free cookie, or a cookie while they’re at it,” said Mebane.

Mebane says her father was a deputy so she understands how essential K-9s are for the community.

“They’re just as important as an officer out there on the street, and they save officers' lives and super important for us to recognize them as an officer just as much as a human.”

KCSO adds that Hannes was a part of a team and a vital part of their office.

“This is someone’s partner. This is someone who works for the department," said Meza. "And they get up and go to work. All our K-9s get up and go to work, just like any other deputy does."

23ABC News

That’s why they are continuing to honor and remember him. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for how the community is supporting them during this difficult time.

“We are always grateful for our community stepping up. They always go above and beyond what we would ever expect our community to do for us. We appreciate the support," said Meza. "We appreciate that our community is grieving with us and that they see the value in what our K-9s offer to the community.”

Hannes' official cause of death is still unknown until the necropsy report comes back but if you would like to help donate you can call Cornerstone Bakery at (661) 321-9922 or contact them on social media.