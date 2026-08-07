Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County confirms first West Nile virus case of 2026

Health officials are urging residents to remove standing water, use insect repellent, and avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.
mosquitos
AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
mosquitos
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health has confirmed the county's first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito and is most common during the summer and early fall.

Health officials say about 1 in 5 people infected will develop symptoms, which can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a rash. Fewer than 1% develop a severe neurological illness.

Kern County reported 21 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in 2025.

Public health officials are reminding residents to remove standing water around their homes, use insect repellent, and limit time outdoors around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Sunny

109° / 81°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

105° / 79°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 73°

1%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Sunny

96° / 67°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Sunny

94° / 68°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Sunny

96° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Sunny

97° / 69°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 69°

0%