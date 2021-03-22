Kern County could potentially move into Red Tier, need to make the metrics for two straight weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All eyes on the state's coronavirus dashboard. Local officials say Kern County is poised to make the move into the Red Tier for the first time since last year.

State officials say the county reached the metrics to make the move last week but the county needed to keep those metrics for two straight weeks.

So Tuesday the county will find out if the county can move into that Red Tier which would mean restaurants can officially resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity along with other businesses like movie theaters and museums.

This comes as the county's COVID-19 dashboard added another 19 deaths attributed to the virus. However, there has been only one official death in March from COVID-19. The other deaths are from past months that have now been made official.

Also, another 43 positive tests were added to the grand total since the start of the pandemic pushing that number above 105,500.

And California logged a record-breaking week in the number of vaccines administered.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that nearly 1 million vaccines were administered in the span of 48 hours with 14 million having been administered throughout the state in total. He said this is nearly 5 million more than any other state.

This comes as Newsom announced vaccine accessibility will be expanded to all Californians before the end of next month. He said, "we are anticipating within five and a half weeks where we can eliminate all tiering and available vaccine to everybody across the spectrum because supply will exponentially increase."