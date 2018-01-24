Kern County Counsel wants Manson heir decision made by a Kern County Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Counsel said the decision over who is the proper heir of Charles Manson's body and his estate should be made by a Kern County court.

A petition was filed by Kern County Counsel earlier this month making that argument. A Los Angeles Superior Court is expected to rule on the petition on Friday.

Manson died at Mercy Hospital downtown Bakersfield in Nov.

There have been several people claiming to be the heir of his estate, including his body and rights to his name.

Both Manson's purported grandson and a pen pal said they have claims to Manson's estate.