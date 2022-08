MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County country music legend Larry Petree and his wife Betty are dead after being found in Mojave.

Petree was known for his steel guitar work and played with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Petree recently played a show at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame on July 30th.

The executive director of the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame has confirmed that the couple has died but the details surrounding the deaths have not been publicly released.