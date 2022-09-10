Kern County covid-19 numbers, plus concerns about the link between long covid and suicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New covid-19 case numbers for Kern County were released on Friday, September 9th by Kern County Public Health.

There have been 860 new covid-19 infections reported since the last time numbers were released on Tuesday. That makes for an average new infection rate of 287 cases per day. Public Health does not report any new covid-related deaths in that time period.

The total number of covid deaths reported in Kern County remains at 2,532.

In addition to deaths directly caused by covid-19, scientists are warning of a possible link between long covid and suicide.

Long-covid advocacy group Survivor Corps found that many long covid sufferers struggle with suicidal thoughts. 44 percent of people surveyed by the group reported having considered suicide as a result of their struggles with the disease.

The symptoms of long covid include everything from fatigue and brain-fog to shortness of breath and physical pain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly one in five adults who’ve had covid in the past are still dealing with symptoms.